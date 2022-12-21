IN THIS EPISODE

Will the regional crises turn into opportunities? A debrief with Maja Piscevic and Damir Marusic

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has largely defined the year with the crises across the Western Balkans shaping against this grim backdrop. Even though the year-end leaves the region in an uncertain place, with tensions between Serbia and Kosovo at an all-time high, some positive developments ought to be noted.

Ilva Tare, Atlantic Council Europe Center’s Nonresident Senior Fellow, speaks with Maja Piscevic, Nonresident Fellow, and Damir Marusic, Senior Fellow, at the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center, in this episode of #BalkansDebrief about the high and low points of the year and the challenges ahead for the region.

How significant is the EU’s renewed commitment to the region’s enlargement perspective? Is there a way out of the deadlock between Kosovo and Serbia? How can the United States and the EU work together in region? What are the chances for the Common Regional Market to be realized?

#BalkansDebrief is an online interview series presented by the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center and hosted by journalist Ilva Tare. The program offers a fresh look at the Western Balkans and examines the region’s people, culture, challenges, and opportunities.

