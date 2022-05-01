Are sanctions on Russia working?

As the chances of Europe imposing a full oil and gas embargo on Russia are becoming increasingly likely, Senior Fellow Ben Judah interviews Ambassador Daniel Fried, former US Coordinator for Sanctions Policy (2013-2017) for #BritainDebrief on how sanctions on Russia are impacting the Kremlin’s war chest, the Russian economy and third countries. How unprecedented is targeting the Russian central bank? What is the long view on Russia sanctions?

