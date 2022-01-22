What is going in Kyiv, and will there be war in Europe?

As the crisis at the Ukrainian border continues to grow, Senior Fellow Ben Judah interviewed Tom Tugendhat, MP, Chairman of the UK Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Select Committee, for this week’s #BritainDebrief for the Atlantic Council. What role is the UK playing in this crisis? Is the UK playing enough of a role in supporting Ukraine? What warning does Tom Tugendhat, MP, have for the United States if it does not support Ukraine? If Russia invades, what will happen in Ukraine, Europe, and the rest of the world?

You can watch #BritainDebrief on YouTube and as a podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

