As Boris Johnson announces his resignation from the premiership, the question on everyone’s mind is: now what?

To get to the potential outcomes of Johnson’s departure from No 10, Senior Fellow Ben Judah interviewed Tom McTague, Staff Writer at The Atlantic, to discuss what to watch out for in both the Conservative Party and British politics in the near future. Who are the frontrunners to replace Johnson? Will the Conservative party retain its Johnsonian inertia? Will Labour benefit from dysfunction in the Conservative party? What does it say about Britain and its post-Brexit trajectory?

