How can Britain fix its corruption problem?

With the passing of the Economic Crime Bill in the UK, Senior Fellow Ben Judah interviews Margaret Hodge MP, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Anti-Corruption and Responsible Tax, to discuss what Britain’s next steps are in tackling Russian corruption overseas. What exactly does the Economic Crime Bill do? What reforms are needed for British law enforcement to go after economic crime?

You can watch #BritainDebrief on YouTube and as a podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

MEET THE #BRITAINDEBRIEF HOST