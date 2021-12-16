Why should the UK consider corruption a national security threat?

With an epidemic of fraud hitting the UK during the pandemic, and corruption a matter of daily concern in Westminster, Europe Center senior fellow Ben Judah interviewed Helena Wood, a Senior Fellow at RUSI’s Centre for Financial Crime and Security Studies.

How does fraud fall within the “crime–terror continuum”? What is Britain currently doing to address illicit finance more effectively? What does the UK government need to do to address corruption in Britain?

MEET THE #BRITAINDEBRIEF HOST