What future for Hong Kong?

As the 25th anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong is marked by the ascension of John Lee to the position of Chief Executive, Senior Fellow Ben Judah interviewed Nathan Law, a Hong Kong democracy activist currently in exile in London. Was the current repression in Hong Kong inevitable under the Chinese Communist Party, or under Xi? How have Britain and the United States aid in the plight of Hong Kong against this repression? How has the UK’s visa offer to the majority of the population benefited Hong Kongers’ attempts to flee the territory?

