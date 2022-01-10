What should the UK Labour Party’s policy towards the European Union be if it returns to power?

As polls continue to show a potential lead for Labour, Europe Center senior fellow Ben Judah interviewed Luke Cooper, an associate researcher for the London School of Economics, convener of the Another Europe campaign, and author of the new book Authoritarian Contagion: The Global Threat to Democracy #BritainDebrief.

How has Labour Leader Keir Starmer’s views on Brexit changed? What is the debate on Brexit in the Labour party? What Brexit priorities does Labour need to balance for its platform?

