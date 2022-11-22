SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHINA-MENA PODCAST ON THE APP OF YOUR CHOICE

Key takeaways

Overview of the Israel-China bilateral relationship

Israel’s perspective of the Belt and Road Initiative of China

The issue of Port of Haifa regarding the power struggle in the region

China’s meddling in Israeli domestic affairs, and its role in the Israel-Palestine question

Israel’s perspective on China’s grand strategy in MENA

[00:00] Introduction

[01:53] Overview of the Israel-China bilateral relationship

[09:02] China-Israel relationship: Is it cooling down?

[16:01] The BRI as a medium for Israel to connect with its neighboring countries

[24:44] The port of Haifa linking to different Chinese-managed ports

[31:03] China engaging in Israel’s domestic politics

[36:58] Thoughts on China being a mediator between Israel and Palestine

[42:53] Israel’s thoughts on China’s approach in the MENA region

[50:20] Articles and resources

In this episode

Brigadier General (Ret.) Assaf Orion

Senior Researcher and Director of The Diane & Guilford Glazer Israel-China Policy Center

Institute For National Security Studies (INSS) – Tel Aviv BG (Ret.) Orion is a retired Israeli brigadier general and defense strategist whose broad research scope ranges from relations with China to Israel’s regional political-military strategy and policy. During his career in the Israel Defense Forces, General Orion was responsible for strategic policy formulation, international cooperation, and military diplomacy. He also served as a liaison to neighboring militaries and peacekeeping forces in the region. He was most recently the head of the Strategic Division in the Planning Directorate of the IDF General Staff. In this position, he was in charge of communication with UNIFIL and the Lebanese army, led staff meetings with counterparts from the Pentagon and from other Western militaries, took part in the U.S.-Israel security dialogue, and represented the IDF in talks with the Palestinian Authority.



The fact that Middle Eastern countries’ relationships with China are complicated has been a recurring theme throughout this show. Nothing is as simple as the headlines would have us believe. The Sino-Israeli relationship is particularly complex. Dense economic ties must be balanced against Israel’s deeper and far more important ties with the US. While China does a lot of business with Israel, its international support for Palestine limits its political cooperation with the Jewish state.

In this podcast’s episode, we are joined by Assaf Orion, a senior researcher at the Institute of National Security Studies and the Director of the Diane and Guilford Glazer Israel China Policy Center in Tel-Aviv, Israel, to discuss the dynamics of the China-Israel relationship and how it affects Israel as a state, as well as its neighbors and the Israel-Palestine relationship.

You can read more of Assaf’s work here: No, Israel Isn’t Falling Into China’s Orbit.





“China has started the Global Development Initiative, which is a non-Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which tells us that the BRI has been less successful.”

