Sino-Iranian relations

Key takeaways

– What do the people of Iran say about China

– Iran-China diplomatic relationship through the decades

– China’s goal on Iran, and on the global economy

Time stamps

[00:00] Introduction

[03:20] Iran’s perspective on China

[10:26] Politics and diplomatic relationship of Iran and China

[21:03] China’s interest in Iran and the Middle East

[33:21] China’s goal in the global economy

[41:40] Conclusion



Special terms mentioned in the episode

– JCPOA: The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action

– SCO: Shanghai Cooperation Organization

– BRI: Belt and Road Initiative

– GCC Countries: Gulf Cooperation Council

In this episode

Professor Anoushrivan Ehteshami

Professor of International Relations, School of Government and International Affairs Durham University



Professor Anoushrivan Ehteshami joins us to discuss China and Iran relations and the state of the bilateral relationship, including the comprehensive strategic partnership the two countries finalized last spring, the possibility of Iranian membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and China’s role in the JCPOA. He is the author of several books, including Defending Iran, China’s Presence in the Middle East: The Implications of the One Belt, One Road Initiative, and How China’s Rise is Changing the Middle East.



Professor Anoush Ehteshami is the Nasser al-Mohammad al-Sabah Chair in International Relations and Director of the HH Sheikh Nasser al-Mohammad al-Sabah Programme in International Relations, Regional Politics, and Security at Durham. He is, further, Director of the Institute for Middle Eastern & Islamic Studies (IMEIS) at Durham, one of the oldest and noted centers of excellence in Middle Eastern studies in Europe. Follow him on Twitter: @AnoushEhteshami

Hosted by

“On one level, you may be concerned about China’s developing financial ties with your Arab friends. Because Iran is broke, any monetization of Chinese-Iranian relations is unlikely.”

About the China-MENA podcast

The China-MENA podcast features conversations with academics, think-tankers, and regional specialists on Chinese Influence in the Middle East and informs US and MENA audiences in the policy and business communities about the nature of China’s outreach to the region.

At a time when China’s global footprint is getting deeper and deeper, it has never been more important to understand its foreign policy and the Middle East is one of the world’s most consequential regions: home to major religions, diverse cultural and social heritage, central to global energy markets, and of course, geopolitics, linking people and markets in Asia, Africa and Europe. This show will help you understand what China is doing in the region, and how the region is engaging with China as an increasingly important external power.

This podcast was funded in part by a grant from the United States Department of State. The opinions, findings, and conclusions stated herein are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of the United States Department of State.

