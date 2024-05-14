May 14, 2024 • 10:58 am ET
The View from New Delhi: Can IMEC Rival China’s Belt and Road?
SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHINA-MENA PODCAST ON THE APP OF YOUR CHOICE
Key takeaways
- India, Middle East, Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC)
- India’s Strategic Interests in the Middle East
- Regional Dynamics and Diplomatic Engagements
Chapters
00:00 – Introduction
01:39 – Geopolitical and Geoeconomic Considerations
03:16 – Challenges and Ongoing Interest
07:17 – IMEC’s Focus on Technology in Transportation
11:28 – Economic Growth in the Gulf Linked to India
14:11 – Growing Strategic Relationships in UAE, Saudi Arabia
17:55 – Exploring Potential Funding Sources
19:11 – Positive Momentum in the Region
25:12 – India’s Role in Global Supply Chains
29:51 – Risk Distribution and US-China Contest
31:11 – Outro
In this episode
Ambassador Navdeep Suri
Visiting Fellow
Observer Research Foundation
Ambassador Suri has had a 36-year career in the Indian Foreign Service. He served in India’s diplomatic missions in Cairo, Damascus, Washington, Dar es Salaam, and London. He was India’s Consul General in Johannesburg, High Commissioner to Australia, and Ambassador to Egypt and the UAE. He also headed the West Africa and Public Diplomacy departments in India’s Ministry of External Affairs.
Kabir Taneja
Fellow, Strategic Studies Programme
Observer Research Foundation
Kabir Taneja is a Fellow with the Strategic Studies programme. His research focuses on India’s relations with West Asia, specifically on the domestic political dynamics, terrorism, non-state militant actors, and the general security paradigm of the region.
About
In this episode of the China-MENA podcast titled “The View from New Delhi: Can IMEC rival China’s Belt and Road?”, our host Jonathan Fulton and guests Ambassador Navdeep Suri and expert Kabir Taneja explore the India, Middle East, Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and how it may rival China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). We unravel India’s significant strategic interests in the Middle East and how the region perceives India’s expanded role in driving economic prosperity and enhancing regional security. Dive deeper into:
- Beyond Ports: IMEC aims to establish an economic corridor focused on the future, not just connecting ports but also integrating renewable energy grids, green hydrogen, and secure data connectivity.
- India’s Strategic Interests in the Middle East: India seeks to reinvigorate its historical ties with the region, capitalizing on its rapid economic growth and the perception of India as a future economic powerhouse. Additionally, India is increasingly seen as a security contributor in the region.
- Regional Dynamics and Diplomatic Engagements: Despite challenges like the recent conflict in Gaza, there is continued interest from key players in IMEC. The project is seen as a way to move beyond regional tensions and promote prosperity through better connectivity.
Join us for an enlightening conversation that bridges continents and cultures on the China MENA podcast.
Hosted by
IMEC propels us towards future-proof economies, blending technology and energy integration
The geopolitical dynamics of the Middle East offer both a landscape of opportunities and a complex set of challenges for India
About the China-MENA podcast
The China-MENA podcast features conversations with academics, think-tankers, and regional specialists on Chinese Influence in the Middle East and informs US and MENA audiences in the policy and business communities about the nature of China’s outreach to the region.
At a time when China’s global footprint is getting deeper and deeper, it has never been more important to understand its foreign policy and the Middle East is one of the world’s most consequential regions: home to major religions, diverse cultural and social heritage, central to global energy markets, and of course, geopolitics, linking people and markets in Asia, Africa and Europe. This show will help you understand what China is doing in the region, and how the region is engaging with China as an increasingly important external power.
Podcast series
Listen to the latest episode of the China-MENA podcast, featuring conversations with academics, government leaders, and the policy community on China’s role in the Middle East.
Recommended reading
New Atlanticist Feb 19, 2023
China-Iran relations are warming. Here’s what the rest of the world should know.
By Atlantic Council experts
While much of the world is focused on Chinese balloons violating US airspace, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi recently flew to Beijing to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
MENASource Dec 15, 2022
No, Xi’s visit to Riyadh wasn’t because of bad US-Saudi relations. It’s about much more.
By Jonathan Fulton
Given the bad state of US-Saudi relations, it is natural to see Xi’s visit in the context of geopolitical competition between Washington and Beijing, but that framework misses the bigger picture.
MENASource Feb 1, 2024
China doesn’t have as much leverage in the Middle East as one thinks—at least when it comes to Iran
By Jonathan Fulton
China is more likely to continue to be the regional actor it has been over the past decade—one that comes to the Middle East to trade and build, not lead.