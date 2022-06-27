The Abertay University cyberQuarter joins as a strategic partner for Cyber 9/12 Strategy Challenge, the world’s only multidisciplinary cyber competition.

WASHINGTON DC – JUNE 27, 2022 – The Atlantic Council’s Cyber Statecraft Initiative, in partnership with the Scottish Government, Dewar Cyber Consulting, and Abertay University, will host the inaugural edition of the Cyber 9/12 Strategy Challenge in Scotland on October 18-19, 2022. This edition of the Strategy Challenge was developed specifically for college and university students in Scotland to gain a deeper understanding of cyber strategy and policy challenges and will take place in Dundee at the University’s new hub for cybersecurity innovation and research, Abertay cyberQuarter.

“The Atlantic Council is delighted to bring the Cyber 9/12 Strategy Challenge to Scotland,” said Trey Herr, Director of the Cyber Statecraft Initiative. “This is a major step for the Cyber 9/12 competition program, the Cyber Statecraft Initiative, and the Atlantic Council as a whole. We’re honored to partner with the Scottish Government, Dewar Cyber Consulting and Abertay University to bring multidisciplinary cyber training focused on tomorrow’s cyber challenges and bolstering resilience to a new–and critically important–market.”

The Cyber 9/12 Strategy Challenge aims to identify and foster the next generation of leaders to face the cybersecurity challenges of the future. Founded in Washington, DC, in 2012, the Cyber 9/12 Strategy Challenge provides post-secondary students from varied academic disciplines with a deeper understanding of cyber strategy and policy challenges. Since then, the competition has expanded to nine different sites around the globe.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney of the Scottish Government said, “The prevalence of digital technology means that cybersecurity is essential for all aspects of modern life, so it is right that its impacts are considered from multiple policy angles.”

“The Cyber 9/12 Strategy Challenge,” Swinney continued, “will enable Scottish students from all academic disciplines to gain hands-on insight into the growing threat presented by serious cyber-attacks, and the many private and public sector career possibilities in this field. It is a fantastic development opportunity and I’m grateful to all partners for their support in bringing this international challenge to Scotland.”

To train and develop the next generation of cybersecurity leaders, Cyber 9/12 competitors will assume the role of advisors navigating a significant cyber incident. Student competitors will gain valuable and realistic learning experience on technical, policy, and strategy aspects of cybersecurity. The competition also convenes current senior cybersecurity leaders from around the globe to mentor and connect with the next generation of multidisciplinary cyber leaders. The competition’s scenario will specifically examine cybersecurity threats and risk management strategies to increase resilience in an increasingly connected society.

“Dewar Cyber Consulting is really excited to bring the Cyber 9/12 Strategy Challenge to Scotland,” said Robert Dewar, Director of Dewar Cyber Consulting. “I have been involved with the Challenge for several years, first as a judge and then as the Director of the Geneva iteration. I have seen first-hand what an exciting learning experience this can be both for the competitors and the expert judges. Not only do teams get practical advice and help from global leaders in the field, but cyber security professionals and policymakers rub shoulders with some very bright and creative minds who often posit really innovative solutions to some very challenging problems. Everyone wins when they take part in a Cyber 9/12 competition.”

Abertay cyberQuarter was officially launched on June 15 and is funded through the Tay Cities Region Deal by the University and the UK and Scottish governments. The £18M hub will provide a new home for the Scottish cybersecurity sector where industry partners can mix with Abertay University students and academics, creating new solutions to global cybersecurity challenges through innovation, research and development. It will also be a place where established businesses can be based and start-ups can be supported, bringing inclusive economic growth to the area via the fast-growing cybersecurity sector. Crucially, Abertay cyberQuarter will contribute to the creation of job opportunities that will help keep the best Scottish industry and graduate talent in Scotland.

Dr Natalie Coull, Head of the Division of Cybersecurity at Abertay University, said, “The Atlantic Council’s Cyber 9/12 Strategy Challenge is a fantastic event which will provide students on our Ethical Hacking, Cybersecurity and Computing programs with an invaluable training experience and important insights into how cyber strategy and policy are shaped.

“As Scotland’s only gold-level Academic Centre for Excellence in Cyber Security Education, Abertay is in an ideal position to host the challenge and I look forward to seeing how our students tackle the scenario they are given.”

Join us for an in-person event on June 30 at the cyberQuarter at Abertay University to celebrate the launch of the inaugural Cyber 9/12 Strategy Challenge in Scotland. Find more information about the event and RSVP here.

