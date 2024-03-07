Your primer on Portugal’s parliamentary elections

Portugal will head to the polls on March 10 for snap parliamentary elections following Prime Minister António Costa’s November 2023 resignation and President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa’s subsequent decision to proceed with new elections. The competition between the center-left (and ruling) Socialist Party (PS) and the center-right Democratic Alliance (AD) coalition is expected to be much closer than the 2022 parliamentary elections, potentially enabling the rapidly growing far-right party Chega to have a major role in deciding the formation of Portugal’s next government. The election will occur a mere six weeks before the Portuguese mark the fiftieth anniversary of the 1974 Carnation Revolution, an event that launched Portugal toward democracy.

As the people of Portugal prepare to head to the polls, the Europe Center is answering the questions at the center of the elections and breaking down the leading parties and issues to know.

How did we get here?

What is the electoral process?

The Portuguese parliament is a 230-member, unicameral body with members of parliament (MP) elected to four-year terms. MPs are distributed among various geographically defined constituencies, proportional to the population of that district. For example, the Lisbon electoral district will have forty-eight MPs for this parliamentary election, while the Azores—an archipelago with a much smaller population—will only have five. Registered parties nominate candidates for each district, and voters pick their preferred party at the poll. Votes are tallied within each district, and MP positions are proportionally allocated among the parties by the D’Hondt method of computation within the district. Results across the districts are compiled to generate national totals. The president typically invites the party with the most total elected MPs to form a government. An absolute majority is not needed to form a government, but there cannot be an absolute majority (greater or equal to 116 MPs) opposed to any proposed government. Coalitions between parties to form a government are both possible and common.

What are the parties and coalitions to watch?

What is driving Chega’s rise?

Chega leader André Ventura claims his party’s rapid growth is because Chega is the only party to give voice to people “fed up with corruption and impunity.” Chega has made anti-corruption its number one campaign issue, directly going after PS’ governance and parade of scandals in addition to proposing over twenty reforms for Portugal’s justice system. This has resonated with a portion of the Portuguese electorate. Chega also pushes for reforms to Portugal’s immigration policies, although it is not certain this issue is a driving force for voters nationwide. Only 3 percent of Portuguese Eurobarometer respondents listed immigration as one of the nation’s top two issues, strikingly below the European Union average of twenty percent. Finally, Chega has actively put its weight behind recent protests by Portuguese national police and gendarmerie forces, who are demanding better salaries and the right to strike. This approach is valued by voters concerned about crime and local security conditions. Polls indicate that Chega will likely gain the third highest number of MPs, behind AD and PS, potentially winning up to sixteen or seventeen percent of the vote. This could permit Chega to play “kingmaker,” having a large voice in how any government is formed.

How have scandals and the collapse of Costa’s government impacted PS’s electoral prospects?

“There is definitely fatigue with the Socialist governance and the ongoing scandals associated with their leadership,” Nuno Rogeiro, a veteran Portuguese journalist and security and defense commentator, told me. Those scandals include allegations of concessions for lithium extraction, as well as irregularities associated with hydrogen energy and data center projects. Rogeiro said the scandals especially hurt perceptions of PS among middle-class and lower-middle-class voters. Nuno Santos, the newly elected leader of PS, may also be affected by those perceptions, as he served as minister of infrastructure under Costa. Nuno Santos resigned from the role in December 2022 following a controversy in which a former senior executive of the fledgling, state-owned airline TAP received a large severance payment upon her departure.

The center-right PSD is not without its own scandals. On Madeira Island, the mayor of Funchal was arrested as the result of a corruption probe into the local government, while the president of the regional government resigned amid the controversy. (The men, who are both PSD members, deny wrongdoing.) Nonetheless, the scandal cloud is darkest over PS heading into the elections, since it has been ruling as the majority.

What are the top issues driving voters to the polls?

The economic situation and its impact on households is the number one issue motivating Portuguese voters. This includes inflation, excessive taxation, and the rising cost of living. In Eurobarometer’s 2023 fall poll, 51 percent of Portuguese respondents named inflation/cost of living as one of the top two issues facing the nation, beating the European Union’s average of 44 percent. The country has faced an acute housing crisis over that past decade with housing prices continuing to rise quickly, pushing many citizens out of urban areas and forcing young adults to stay in their parent’s residences much longer.

Healthcare is another major issue in Portugal, where there is a perpetual and acute shortage of doctors and medical staff, driving some medical professionals to emigrate the country to find better pay and working conditions. This emigration leaves an immense strain on those who stay behind, in turn restricting citizens’ access to healthcare. All the major parties have campaign promises to address the healthcare crisis, with the AD even promising to present an “emergency plan” for the healthcare in the first sixty days of its governance. According to the Eurobarometer’s 2023 fall poll, 44 percent of Portuguese respondents named healthcare as one of the top two issues facing the nation, a significant response when compared to the European Union average of 12 percent.

Issues that appear to not be influencing the Portuguese electorate as much, according to the Eurobarometer poll, include the environment and climate change, energy security, and international matters such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Israeli-Hamas war.

What do these elections mean for transatlantic relations and support for Ukraine?

The outcome of the 2024 parliamentary elections is not likely to change Portugal’s foreign policy or its priorities on the international scene. Although it is a proud NATO founding member, Portugal has for years underspent when it comes to NATO’s expectation that members spend 2 percent of their gross domestic product on defense (estimated at 1.48 percent in 2023), with only modest increases in that proportion over the previous few years. Regardless of who wins the election, the Portuguese head of government attending the NATO Summit in July will be carrying the message that Portugal will likely not hit the defense spending target until 2030. Given these elections and the various campaign plans focused on improving the economic well-being of Portuguese citizens, none of the political party leaders have shown the courage to convince the electorate that Portugal must spend more on security and defense. In fact, world events have barely been discussed during the electoral campaign. Portuguese Foreign Minister João Gomes Cravinho, who was previously the defense minister, lamented that the lack of discussion and debate about the international order among the various political parties was “very embarrassing and worrying.” Portugal is expected to continue bilateral and multilateral support to Ukraine, with only the far-left parties opposed to such initiatives. This election will also provide a preview of how the Portuguese people will vote in the 2024 European parliamentary elections in June. What is certain is that Portugal is entering a period of political uncertainty, which may lead to unstable governments for the years to come.

Andrew Bernard is a visiting fellow with the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center.

Image: People wait for Socialist Party (PS) Secretary General Pedro Nuno Santos to arrive for a campaign rally ahead of the snap elections in Afurada, Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal, March 4, 2024. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes