On March 17, the US House Committee on Appropriations convened a hearing on “DHS Management Challenges” with Co-Chairs of Forward Defense’s Future of DHS Project senior advisory board and former secretaries of DHS Michael Chertoff and Jeh Johnson. In his statement, Johnson cited the Future of DHS Project Key Findings and Recommendations as informing his observations and recommendations. Additionally, House Appropriations Committee Chair the Hon. Rosa DeLauro referenced the project’s Key Findings and Recommendations for congressional oversight in her questions, highlighting a recommendation for policy and budget officials to closely coordinate on DHS matters.

