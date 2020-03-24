The Atlantic Council is honored to partner with the Rockefeller Foundation via a grant focused on data and AI efforts by China around the world. We started these activities in the middle of 2019. These activities were part of the plan to launch the new Atlantic Council GeoTech Center in 2020 — focused on the geopolitics of new technologies and advances in data.



We recently had the GeoTech Center launch and are now publishing the first part of our work with the GeoTech Rockefeller Series. With COVID-19 now impacting the world, the work of the GeoTech Rockefeller Series increasingly is important because data and AI is and will be used in both the response and recovery from this pandemic.

The global tech choices we make in the world — choices by China, Europe, Africa, India and other parts of Asia, South America, and North America to include the United States — will determine whether data and AI activities benefit people, prosperity, and peace in ways that are uplifting of us all on this planet. Atlantic Council GeoTech Center exists to championing positive paths forward that nations, economies, and societies can pursue to ensure new technologies and data empower people, prosperity, and peace. We do this because, even before COVID-19, it was clear that global tech cooperation was “at a precarious junction“.



And as you read these GeoTech Rockefeller Series recaps, you will see important questions about data and AI norms in China inter-relate to data and AI norms in Europe and the United States. Will China pursue one approach for their society, the United States a dramatically different one compared to China, and Europe advance “a third way” that differs from either two with regards to nation-state, economic, and social uses of data and AI? Are we facing short-term future where there are three different data and AI paths for the world?



All of these recaps as an important question, are tensions among nations, especially China and the United States, detracting from what we could do as global societies caught amid “great power politics“? In 2020, our world is different than the post-World War II era, where now global, private sector, transnational entities often have greater reach than individual nations by themselves.



In early January, before travel restrictions went in place, we were able to meet with officials in China to hear their own views regarding norms involving data and AI. Even then, before COVID-19 put restrictions on borders and disrupted the global economy, there were warning signs about the significant “dangers of decoupling” with regards to data and AI in China compared to Europe and the United States. Yes, geopolitical tensions exist between both nations regarding new technologies and data — yet if we each take separate paths, the world might not be better as a result. We must find ways to work together on data and AI activities across nations and sectors in ways that benefit people, prosperity, and peace — we may find we can potentially prevent future pandemics, famines, or other natural disasters that impact us all on planet Earth.

Here at the Atlantic Council, we have more work to do with the GeoTech Rockefeller Roundtables, including discussions with experts in India and Africa as well as a summary report. We share now these initial report recaps with the hopes they will inform discussions in the immediate about to what extent are different societies willing to use data and AI to benefit collective interests — potentially at the expense of individual choices or freedoms. We also share these report recaps hoping they will illuminate possible paths where we could collaborate globally with China, Europe, and the United States working on potential shared activities of interest involving data and AI. Perhaps shared activities that involve food supply chains and security, or the idea of a co-developing a “global immune system for the planet”, or other global activities that improve the state of early warning crisis response networks globally?



I would like to thank the Atlantic Council’s Foresight, Strategy, and Risks (FSR) Initiative for their assistance in these report recaps as we prepared to launch the GeoTech Center. Special thanks goes to Dr. Mathew Burrows, director of the FSR Initiative, and Julian Mueller-Kaler, resident fellow at the GeoTech Center & at the FSR Initiative, for their substantial work on evaluating China’s role as a global citizen and the country’s use of data and AI as a development tool. These report recaps shine light on the implications of data and AI both for uplifting societies and geopolitical decision making, the emerging tech rivalry between China and the United States, and new potential avenues for improved international cooperation. These readings are timely and important as global tech choices matter — and will impact us all.



GeoTech Rockefeller Series: Recaps