Build resilience for an era of shocks: NATO 20/2020 podcast

NATO needs a fourth core task to protect allied populations from non-traditional threats like COVID and climate change.

The scope, scale, and impact of future non-traditional threats require NATO allies to think outside the framework of traditional security concepts and prepare the Alliance for missions that do not neatly fit an Article 5 scenario. To this end, the Alliance should approve a fourth core task focused on resilience, preparing NATO to protect the populations of member states against novel threats while reinforcing collective defense.

1:56: Anca shares her thoughts on why NATO allies should build resilience for an era of shocks and why it’s not redundant with the Alliance’s other core tasks

2:54: Jim adds his thoughts on why building resilience is important

6:01: Jim explains three things that NATO is doing to minimize bureaucratic hurdles in providing personal protective equipment to member states as opposed to the EU’s approach to COVID-19

9:39: Anca discusses why NATO was able to be more efficient in this case than the EU

11:27: Jim explains the differences between what the EU and NATO were built to do

13:24: Jim talks about how NATO deals with unconventional situations like climate change, the flow of refugees, and food scarcity, and their impact on allied security

16:55: Anca and Jim talk about how NATO and the EU are cooperating for the greater good

19:27: Anca talks about why they want to formalize resilience as a fourth core task and include it as part of the NATO Defense Planning Process

21:11: Jim discusses why this is especially important in this day and age

24:25: Jim and Anca discuss if there should be new ministerial guidance given to NATO headquarters in regards to resilience as a core task

30:02 Anca and Jim talk about the long-term effects of making resilience a fourth core task in NATO

NATO 20/2020 Podcast NATO 20/2020 is a weekly podcast that explores 20 bold ideas to push NATO to be more visionary, more capable, and more self-evidently valuable to the security of more people. Read More

