Build resilience for an era of shocks: NATO 20/2020 podcast
NATO needs a fourth core task to protect allied populations from non-traditional threats like COVID and climate change.
About this episode
The scope, scale, and impact of future non-traditional threats require NATO allies to think outside the framework of traditional security concepts and prepare the Alliance for missions that do not neatly fit an Article 5 scenario. To this end, the Alliance should approve a fourth core task focused on resilience, preparing NATO to protect the populations of member states against novel threats while reinforcing collective defense.
Key takeaways
- 1:56: Anca shares her thoughts on why NATO allies should build resilience for an era of shocks and why it’s not redundant with the Alliance’s other core tasks
- 2:54: Jim adds his thoughts on why building resilience is important
- 6:01: Jim explains three things that NATO is doing to minimize bureaucratic hurdles in providing personal protective equipment to member states as opposed to the EU’s approach to COVID-19
- 9:39: Anca discusses why NATO was able to be more efficient in this case than the EU
- 11:27: Jim explains the differences between what the EU and NATO were built to do
- 13:24: Jim talks about how NATO deals with unconventional situations like climate change, the flow of refugees, and food scarcity, and their impact on allied security
- 16:55: Anca and Jim talk about how NATO and the EU are cooperating for the greater good
- 19:27: Anca talks about why they want to formalize resilience as a fourth core task and include it as part of the NATO Defense Planning Process
- 21:11: Jim discusses why this is especially important in this day and age
- 24:25: Jim and Anca discuss if there should be new ministerial guidance given to NATO headquarters in regards to resilience as a core task
- 30:02 Anca and Jim talk about the long-term effects of making resilience a fourth core task in NATO
Related NATO 20/2020 essays
Wed, Oct 14, 2020
Reimagine the Washington Treaty
Reexamining NATO’s founding charter can be an exercise in creating an Alliance fit for a new geopolitical era.
NATO 20/2020 by
Wed, Oct 14, 2020
Build an Atlantic-Pacific Partnership
NATO is the only institution capable of organizing transatlantic and transpacific stakeholders to address China’s political, military, and information threats.
NATO 20/2020 by
Wed, Oct 14, 2020
Open a bank
NATO can fund critical defense investments by bringing the necessary financial tools in house.
NATO 20/2020 by
