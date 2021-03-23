Home Issues Regions Search Menu
Tue, Mar 23, 2021

Design a Digital Marshall Plan: NATO 20/2020 podcast

NATO 20/2020 by The Hon. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ)

Cybersecurity Digital Policy Europe & Eurasia Infrastructure Protection NATO Security & Defense Technology & Innovation United States and Canada

 NATO allies, led by the United States, must cooperate in securing national 5G communications systems in Europe and beyond against malign Chinese influence.

About this episode

The hard power of the United States and its NATO allies is a deterrent of last resort against very real military threats facing Europe and beyond. But a growing concern is the creeping, quiet influence of China on democratic societies, especially with respect to critical 5G infrastructure under development across the world.

The transatlantic community is rightly concerned about the threat that Chinese investment in critical infrastructure poses to our nations. At NATO’s London Summit in December 2019, allied leaders for the first time recognized the challenges posed by China and the need for secure and resilient 5G communications systems.

As Representatives on the House Armed Services Committee, The Hon. Ruben Gallego and The Hon. Vicky Hartzler have warned for years that Chinese investment leads to undue influence in democracies around the world, whether through political and economic leverage and subversion or technological espionage and trade secret theft. In other words, China isn’t selling—it’s buying. In response, the transatlantic community, led by the United States, needs to create a Digital Marshall Plan to secure its communications in a modern, free ecosystem.

Wed, Oct 14, 2020

Design a digital Marshall Plan

NATO allies, led by the United States, must cooperate in securing national 5G communications systems in Europe and beyond against malign Chinese influence.

NATO 20/2020 by The Hon. Ruben Gallego and The Hon. Vicky Hartzler

Cybersecurity Digital Policy

NATO 20/2020 Podcast

NATO 20/2020 is a weekly podcast that explores 20 bold ideas to push NATO to be more visionary, more capable, and more self-evidently valuable to the security of more people.

Wed, Oct 14, 2020

Build an Atlantic-Pacific Partnership

NATO is the only institution capable of organizing transatlantic and transpacific stakeholders to address China’s political, military, and information threats.

NATO 20/2020 by James Hildebrand, Harry W.S. Lee, Fumika Mizuno, Miyeon Oh, and Monica Michiko Sato

China Defense Policy
Wed, Oct 14, 2020

Digitalize the enterprise

If NATO is to unlock new frontiers of innovation and harness emerging technology, digitalizing how it does business is the key.

NATO 20/2020 by Jeffrey Reynolds, Jeffrey Lightfoot

Defense Technologies Digital Policy
Wed, Oct 14, 2020

Build resilience for an era of shocks

NATO needs a fourth core task to protect allied populations from nontraditional threats like COVID and climate change.

NATO 20/2020 by Jim Townsend and Anca Agachi

Climate Change & Climate Action Crisis Management

The Transatlantic Security Initiative shapes and influences the debate on the greatest security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance and its key partners.

