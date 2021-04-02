Digitalize the enterprise: NATO 20/2020 podcast
If NATO is to unlock new frontiers of innovation and harness emerging technology, digitalizing how it does business is the key.
About this episode
NATO is party to the turbulent birth of a new era, one that began when the use of computer power, algorithm sophistication, and very large data sets converged to make digital technology the defining feature of the coming decade. It affects almost every aspect of human endeavor, and it underpins the future of warfare and non-military competition among state and non-state actors vying for influence, markets, and power.
For NATO to carry out its enduring mission to protect the populations, territories, and forces of allied states, it must reconcile conventional diplomatic and military power with data as a strategic capability. NATO needs a strategy for digitalization to compete and win the conflicts of tomorrow.
