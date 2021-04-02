Home Issues Regions Search Menu
Fri, Apr 2, 2021

Digitalize the enterprise: NATO 20/2020 podcast

NATO 20/2020 by Barry Pavel, Jeffrey Lightfoot

Defense Technologies Digital Policy Europe & Eurasia Future of Work NATO Politics & Diplomacy Security & Defense Technology & Innovation United States and Canada

  If NATO is to unlock new frontiers of innovation and harness emerging technology, digitalizing how it does business is the key.

About this episode

NATO is party to the turbulent birth of a new era, one that began when the use of computer power, algorithm sophistication, and very large data sets converged to make digital technology the defining feature of the coming decade. It affects almost every aspect of human endeavor, and it underpins the future of warfare and non-military competition among state and non-state actors vying for influence, markets, and power.

For NATO to carry out its enduring mission to protect the populations, territories, and forces of allied states, it must reconcile conventional diplomatic and military power with data as a strategic capability. NATO needs a strategy for digitalization to compete and win the conflicts of tomorrow.

Wed, Oct 14, 2020

Digitalize the enterprise

NATO 20/2020 by Jeffrey Reynolds, Jeffrey Lightfoot

Defense Technologies Digital Policy

NATO 20/2020 Podcast

NATO 20/2020 is a weekly podcast that explores 20 bold ideas to push NATO to be more visionary, more capable, and more self-evidently valuable to the security of more people.

Wed, Oct 14, 2020

Modernize the kit and the message

NATO will only remain successful over the next seventy years if it modernizes its capabilities, takes command of emerging technology, and harmonizes its strategic messaging.

NATO 20/2020 by H.E. Dame Karen Pierce DCMG

Defense Policy Defense Technologies
Wed, Oct 14, 2020

Supersize cyber

NATO should adopt a digital .2 percent policy whereby member states commit to spend .2 percent of their gross domestic product on cybersecurity and digital defense modernization.

NATO 20/2020 by Safa Shahwan Edwards, Will Loomis, Simon Handler

Cybersecurity Europe & Eurasia
Wed, Oct 14, 2020

Design a digital Marshall Plan

NATO allies, led by the United States, must cooperate in securing national 5G communications systems in Europe and beyond against malign Chinese influence.

NATO 20/2020 by The Hon. Ruben Gallego and The Hon. Vicky Hartzler

Cybersecurity Digital Policy

The Transatlantic Security Initiative shapes and influences the debate on the greatest security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance and its key partners.

Barry Pavel

Senior Vice President and Director, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Defense Policy Defense Technologies

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

lightfoot jeff

Jeffrey Lightfoot

Nonresident Senior Fellow

English Europe & Eurasia

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Transatlantic Security Initiative