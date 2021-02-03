Open a bank: NATO 20/2020 podcast

Listen on

NATO has a critical capability gap that is hindering its ability to guarantee the security of its member states: its inability to finance defense. If nothing is done, this gap will only grow in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Paying for military forces and deployments has traditionally been the responsibility of individual member states, with NATO ensuring those forces are able to fight together as one. But an alliance built on collective defense must do more than just come to the defense of its members. It must also, as Article 2 of the Washington Treaty holds, “encourage economic collaboration.” As such, NATO should create its own bank.

Wed, Oct 14, 2020 Open a bank NATO can fund critical defense investments by bringing the necessary financial tools in house. NATO 20/2020 by Max Bergmann and Siena Cicarelli

