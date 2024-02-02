February 2, 2024 • 9:02 am ET
Power Vertical Podcast: Five scenarios for Russia’s future
Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 challenged much of the common Western understanding of Russia. How can the world better understand Russia? What are the steps forward for Western policy? The Eurasia Center’s new “Russia Tomorrow” series seeks to reevaluate conceptions of Russia today and better prepare for its future tomorrow.
What will Russia look like in ten years, or twenty? How much longer will Vladimir Putin’s two-decade-plus rule last? Who—and what—will come after him? Will Russia continue its expansionist and anti-Western course? Or will it seek rapprochement? Will Russia remain intact, or will it disintegrate like the Soviet Union before it? And how should the United States and its allies prepare for all of these contingencies?
An important new report from the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center that will be released this week seeks to address these and other questions about possible Russian futures.
The report, Five Scenarios for Russia’s Future, is the first in a series called Russia Tomorrow: Navigating a New Paradigm. On the Power Vertical Podcast, host Brian Whitmore, who is editing the series, speaks with the report’s author, Casey Michel.
About the Podcast
The Power Vertical Podcast by Brian Whitmore covers emerging and developing trends in Russian politics, shining a spotlight on the high-stakes power struggles, machinations, and clashing interests that shape Kremlin policy today. Brian Whitmore is a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center and Russia and Eurasia Specialist and Assistant Professor of Practice at the Charles T. McDowell Center for Global Studies at the University of Texas at Arlington.
