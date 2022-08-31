Europe home alone: Gaming out the future of transatlantic relations

A report from Körber-Stiftung in cooperation with the Atlantic Council

What impact have transatlantic tensions over the last few years had on Europe’s view of its relationship with the United States? What capabilities can Europe draw on if the Biden administration’s efforts to improve transatlantic cooperation turn out to be merely an “interregnum” in transatlantic relations?

To answer these questions, the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center partnered with Körber-Stiftung on the 2022 Körber Policy Game. This exercise brought together a group of high-level European participants in June 2022 to game out policy options for a potential significant shift in US domestic and foreign policy amid a breakdown of transatlantic institutions across the political, economic, and defense fields. The report discusses the decisions the participants made and the positions they took during the Policy Game.

The Körber Policy Game is based on the idea of projecting current foreign and security policy trends onto a future scenario, as a means of developing a deeper understanding of the interests and priorities of different actors as well as their possible policy options.

Europe Center Providing expertise and building communities to promote transatlantic leadership and a strong Europe in turbulent times. The Europe Center promotes the transatlantic leadership and strategies required to ensure a strong Europe. Explore the program

On Twitter or Instagram? Follow @ACEurope and @AtlanticCouncil to join the conversation.

Related Experts: Jörn Fleck and Damir Marusic

Image: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and U.S. President Donald Trump attend the annual NATO heads of government summit at the Grove Hotel in Watford, Britain December 4, 2019. Jeremy Selwyn/Pool via REUTERS