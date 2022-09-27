September 27, 2022 • 10:00 am ET
Afghanistan under the Taliban: Regional recalibrations, challenges, and ways forward
Despite the spectacular and unprecedented events following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, the global spotlight steadily shifted away from the country.
Because of the war in Ukraine, among other global issues, Afghans have been competing for attention from the international community and for media coverage of the multiple crises unfolding in Afghanistan. Some of the crises facing Afghans predate the Taliban’s seizure of power in August 2021, such as unemployment, migration and displacement, natural disasters, weak governance, and infrastructural challenges. Yet the profound loss of major gains of the past twenty years because of the Taliban’s return to power cannot be underestimated.
The South Asia Center serves as the Atlantic Council’s focal point for work on the region as well as relations between these countries, neighboring regions, Europe, and the United States.
Related content
New Atlanticist Aug 12, 2022
Afghan resistance leader Ahmad Massoud: There is ‘no other option’ but to fight on against the Taliban
By Atlantic Council
“Unfortunately,” Massoud told the Atlantic Council, Taliban leaders “have not changed. They are even more radical than before.”
SouthAsiaSource Aug 12, 2022
Pakistan at 75: Learning from history to chart a better future
By Uzair Younus and Ilhan Niaz
As it celebrates seventy-five years of independence, Pakistan today “requires a change in political thinking across the political class,” says historian and author Dr. Ilhan Niaz.
Event Recap Aug 10, 2022
Event recap: Should overseas Pakistanis have a vote in Pakistan?
By Vrinda Batra
On August 4, 2022, the Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center along with the Muslim American Leadership Alliance hosted an in-person conversation on the history, politicization, and future of overseas voting in Pakistan.