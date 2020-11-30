Home Issues Regions Search Menu
+
Hide

Mon, Nov 30, 2020

Priorities for a transatlantic China strategy

In-Depth Research & Reports by Franklin D. Kramer

China Economy & Business Europe & Eurasia Indo-Pacific NATO Politics & Diplomacy Security & Defense United States and Canada

Chancellor Angela Merkel at a video conference in the Federal Chancellery on the informal European Council and EU-China meeting. Credit: Bundesregierung/Sandra Steins

Download PDF

The transatlantic world is facing one of the biggest challenges in the rise of China it has seen since the Second World War. From espionage to human rights abuses, China threatens to undermine international norms vital for the maintenance of global stability. Historically, similar trials were managed collaboratively between Europe and North America, but divergences in foreign policy ideals over the past few years have so far limited the potential for a joint response to the economic, security, and values-based risk China poses. With geopolitical winds shifting, however, comes a renewed opportunity to revisit the fronts on which an old alliance can handle a new challenge.

In “Priorities For A Transatlantic China Strategy” Franklin D. Kramer lays out six spheres of strategic cooperation between Europe and North America to guide joint foreign policy goals with respect to China. Ranging from an organized response to China’s distortive economic activities to necessary collaboration with it on health and climate issues, Kramer outlines the scope of the challenge at hand and proposes a novel approach to manage it: the creation of a “Transatlantic Coordinating Council.”

Instead of pushing for structured mechanisms of collective action, Kramer posits that the way forward lies in focusing more loosely on compatibility and coordination of key priorities. Any effective solution would necessarily require involvement of the whole transatlantic community, the ability to tackle the full range of issues at hand, while simultaneously respecting the move toward European strategic autonomy. A forum such as Transatlantic Coordinating Council, Kramer argues, lends the needed flexibility to rise to the most significant challenge facing the world.

Click the above link to download the full report.

Subscribe for events and publications on European security

Sign up for updates from the Atlantic Council’s Transatlantic Security Initiative, covering the debate on the greatest security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance and its key partners.



Related content

Priorities for a transatlantic China strategy

Mon, Aug 24, 2020

Capitalizing on transatlantic concerns about China

Beijing is pursuing a China-centric strategy aggressively and in a fashion that is causing significant collateral damage to nations around the globe. Thus far, the transatlantic partners have no comparable strategy to counter these challenges. A new transatlantic approach is needed.

In-Depth Research & Reports by Hans Binnendijk, Sarah Kirchberger, and Christopher Skaluba

China Europe & Eurasia
Priorities for a transatlantic China strategy

Wed, Oct 14, 2020

Build an Atlantic-Pacific Partnership

NATO is the only institution capable of organizing transatlantic and transpacific stakeholders to address China’s political, military, and information threats.

NATO 20/2020 by James Hildebrand, Harry W.S. Lee, Fumika Mizuno, Miyeon Oh, and Monica Michiko Sato

China Defense Policy
Priorities for a transatlantic China strategy

Thu, Dec 12, 2019

Managed competition: Meeting China’s challenge in a multi-vector world

Understanding and responding to the challenges China presents requires a broad perspective, recognizing the interaction of economic, diplomatic, and security issues.

Report by Franklin D. Kramer

China Europe & Eurasia

The Transatlantic Security Initiative shapes and influences the debate on the greatest security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance and its key partners.

Explore the Initiative

The Cyber Statecraft Initiative works at the nexus of geopolitics and cybersecurity to craft strategies to help shape the conduct of statecraft and to better inform and secure users of technology.

EXPLORE THE INitiative