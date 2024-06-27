Electrification of the road transport sector in Europe and the case of Italy

Executive summary

The European Union (EU) has increasingly raised its climate ambition, especially since the launch of the European Green Deal in 2019, which set a target of climate neutrality by 2050. The bloc’s achievement demands a contribution from all sectors: power, industry, buildings, and transport. The latter is sizable, accounting for almost a quarter of the total emissions of the twenty-seven EU members (EU-27) in 2021—with road transport responsible for more than 75 percent of the transport sector’s total emissions given its reliance on fossil fuels. Additional policies and measures are required since the sector’s emissions have substantially increased since 1990, unlike the other sectors.

While EVs are gaining relevance and are set to become an increasingly important factor in decarbonization, policymakers will need to address critical issues, especially relating to enabling infrastructure (i.e., charging stations) to have a sustainable and smooth transition. Italy, one of the largest car markets in Europe, has much to do to decarbonize road transport. It has developed alternative fuels, but electricity still accounts for less than 0.3 percent of vehicle fuels. It has set ambitious EV targets to achieve by 2030: 6.6 million cars including 4.3 million BEVs.

This article explores Europe’s rising ambition in electrifying this sector and the political and market drivers at work; presents the case of Italy, including its national objectives, trends, and challenges in the transition; and provides a summary of takeaways and policy recommendations to further support the electrification of the road transport sector, especially in Italy.

About the author

Pier Paolo Raimondi is a researcher in the Energy, Climate and Resources Program at the Istituto Affari Internazionali (IAI) in Rome. His main research topics are related to energy markets, energy policy, energy geopolitics, and geoeconomics. He also is a PhD student in institutions and politics at the Catholic University of Milan. He holds a master of international relations and a bachelor degree in political science from the University of Milan.

