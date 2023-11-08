Hide
November 8, 2023

Future of the Cities Summit of the Americas

By Willow Fortunoff and Diego Area

The first of a six-part series following up on the IX Summit of the Americas commitments.

A report by the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center in partnership with the US Department of State. This readout was informed by multi-stakeholder dialogues focused on facilitating greater, constructive exchange among multi-sectoral thought leaders and government leaders as they work to implement Summit commitments.

Executive summary

The first-ever Cities Summit of the Americas created a new platform for mayors across the hemisphere to build partnerships with civil society organizations–particularly those focused on the region and/or local governance–private sector companies, and one another. While attendees and observers from national and local government agreed the new forum should continue in some fashion, the task is now to identify new and existing mechanisms to institutionalize the mayoral convening.

Connecting the Cities Summit to the Summit of the Americas process, empowering stakeholders to contribute to the Cities Summit, and connecting subnational perspectives to hemispheric diplomacy mechanisms could help transition the summit from inaugural to continual.

Americas Latin America Politics & Diplomacy Resilience & Society

The Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center broadens understanding of regional transformations and delivers constructive, results-oriented solutions to inform how the public and private sectors can advance hemispheric prosperity.

