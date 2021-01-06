Gone with the Muhasasa: Iraq’s static budget process, and the loss of financial control

The Iraqi government plans to respond to the financial crises in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic by addressing the root causes of Iraq’s vulnerability to external shocks. The government has laid out a plan, known as the White Paper, which aims to fix the fault lines of the economy and by extension, the political system that fostered them. A key aspect is to enable the Ministry of Finance to deal with the complexities of managing the budget in the current crises.
