April 27, 2022 • 6:00 am ET
Iraq: Implementing a way forward
A new report, Iraq: Implementing a Way Forward, authored by Atlantic Council staff and fellows C. Anthony Pfaff, Ben Connable, and Masoud Mostajabi lays out findings and recommendations to assist the Iraqi government and its international partners in improving political, social, economic, and security conditions to enhance national stability, stabilize Iraq’s democratic processes, and promote broad-based, Iraqi-generated economic growth. The report draws on two years of engagement with experts from Iraq, the United States, and Europe through a US-Europe-Iraq Track II Dialogue convened from March 2020 through December 2021.
Convened by the Atlantic Council’s Iraq Initiative and the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung with support from DT Institute, the Dialogue consisted of a series of workshops to identify policies to help address Iraq’s political, socioeconomic, and security challenges. Dialogue participants included former and current high-level officials and experts, all of whom are committed to a better future for Iraq.
The report covers areas including:
- Fostering legitimacy
- Economic reform and equitable distribution of resources
- Strengthening national identity
- Mobilizing youth
- Establishing monopoly on use of force
- Optimizing international assistance
The Iraq Initiative provides transatlantic and regional policy makers with unique perspectives and analysis on the ongoing challenges and opportunities facing Iraq as the country tries to build an inclusive political system, attract economic investment, and encourage a vibrant civil society.
Related content
In-Depth Research & Reports May 10, 2021
Europe needs to take a lead on Iraq
By Christian Koch
In a new report Dr. Christian Koch argues that Europe has already invested in Iraq’s stability and, going forward, should lead in policy areas demanding immediate and continued attention. Deliberate policy coordination and a European willingness to significantly increase its burden-sharing would be a tangible contribution to the Biden administration’s stated goal of rebuilding alliances and partnerships.
In-Depth Research & Reports Dec 14, 2020
Iraq’s energy security strategy: A path to diversity and energy independence
By Abbas Kadhim and Sara Vakhshouri
A paper co-authored by Dr. Abbas Kadhim, director of the Iraq Initiative at the Atlantic Council, and Dr. Sara Vakhshouri, founder and president of SVB Energy International, outlines immediate and medium-term practical measures to tackle Iraq’s most pressing issues, in its quest to attain energy independence.