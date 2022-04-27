Hide
Economy & Business Iraq Political Reform Politics & Diplomacy

April 27, 2022 • 6:00 am ET

Iraq: Implementing a way forward

By C. Anthony Pfaff, Ben Connable, and Masoud Mostajabi

Download PDF

A new report, Iraq: Implementing a Way Forward, authored by Atlantic Council staff and fellows C. Anthony Pfaff, Ben Connable, and Masoud Mostajabi lays out findings and recommendations to assist the Iraqi government and its international partners in improving political, social, economic, and security conditions to enhance national stability, stabilize Iraq’s democratic processes, and promote broad-based, Iraqi-generated economic growth. The report draws on two years of engagement with experts from Iraq, the United States, and Europe through a US-Europe-Iraq Track II Dialogue convened from March 2020 through December 2021. 

Convened by the Atlantic Council’s Iraq Initiative and the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung with support from DT Institute, the Dialogue consisted of a series of workshops to identify policies to help address Iraq’s political, socioeconomic, and security challenges. Dialogue participants included former and current high-level officials and experts, all of whom are committed to a better future for Iraq.  

The report covers areas including: 

  • Fostering legitimacy
  • Economic reform and equitable distribution of resources
  • Strengthening national identity
  • Mobilizing youth
  • Establishing monopoly on use of force
  • Optimizing international assistance 
The Iraq Initiative provides transatlantic and regional policy makers with unique perspectives and analysis on the ongoing challenges and opportunities facing Iraq as the country tries to build an inclusive political system, attract economic investment, and encourage a vibrant civil society.

Fellow

C. Anthony Pfaff

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Iraq Initiative Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East programs

Arabic Intelligence

Fellow

Ben Connable

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Iraq Initiative Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East programs

Arabic Defense Policy

Staff

Masoud Mostajabi

Associate Director

Future of Iran Initiative Iraq Initiative

Energy & Environment English

Related content

Iraq: Implementing a way forward

In-Depth Research & Reports May 10, 2021

Europe needs to take a lead on Iraq

By Christian Koch

In a new report Dr. Christian Koch argues that Europe has already invested in Iraq’s stability and, going forward, should lead in policy areas demanding immediate and continued attention. Deliberate policy coordination and a European willingness to significantly increase its burden-sharing would be a tangible contribution to the Biden administration’s stated goal of rebuilding alliances and partnerships.
European Union Iraq
Iraq: Implementing a way forward

Issue briefs and reports Feb 16, 2021

Iraq: A road map for recovery

By C. Anthony Pfaff

In a new report, Iraq: A roadmap for recovery, Dr. C. Anthony Pfaff outlines some of the most important discussions, findings, and recommendations of the dialogue.

Arabic English
Iraq: Implementing a way forward

In-Depth Research & Reports Dec 14, 2020

Iraq’s energy security strategy: A path to diversity and energy independence

By Abbas Kadhim and Sara Vakhshouri

A paper co-authored by Dr. Abbas Kadhim, director of the Iraq Initiative at the Atlantic Council, and Dr. Sara Vakhshouri, founder and president of SVB Energy International, outlines immediate and medium-term practical measures to tackle Iraq’s most pressing issues, in its quest to attain energy independence.

Energy & Environment Iraq
