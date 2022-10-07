Hide
The MENA region’s uneasy path towards reforms

Decade-old geopolitical transformations have impacted the Middle East and North Africa’s (MENA) efforts to implement socioeconomic reforms. More recently, the Ukraine war’s reverberations are also likely to affect the MENA countries’ paths towards such reforms. In this context, what different trajectories and approaches have North African and Gulf establishments adopted so far? In which areas have regional governments focused their reform efforts? How is the increasing great power competition influencing the Gulf countries’ chance to strengthen socioeconomic conditions and enhance institutions for good governance at the domestic level? Will Algeria be able to turn the high oil revenues into an opportunity for reforming its energy sector? Will Tunisian President Kais Saied succeed in implementing the necessary reforms to prevent the country’s economic collapse while avoiding the risk of escalating social tensions? What are the effects of the massive infrastructure projects undertaken by President el-Sisi on the Egyptian socioeconomic fabric?

This Dossier is a joint effort by Atlantic Council’s North Africa Program and the Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI). It builds on the first one launched in July 2022, which examines the United States’ future role in the MENA and how international actors fit into the shifting geopolitical order within the region.

Karim Mezran is director of the North Africa Initiative and resident senior fellow with the Rafik Hariri Center and Middle East Programs at the Atlantic Council.

Valeria Talbot is a Senior Research Fellow and Co-Head of ISPI’s Middle East and North Africa Centre, in charge of Middle East Studies.

Oct 7, 2022

How the Ukraine war has affected the MENA region’s pursuit of governance reforms

By Alissa Pavia and Lorenzo Fruganti

The geopolitical transformations of the last decade, combined with knock-on effects of the war in Ukraine, are impacting Middle East and North Africa (MENA) countries’ respective domestic efforts to implement socioeconomic reforms.

Oct 7, 2022

The GCC in the global power cycle: The reform-security nexus

By Eleonora Ardemagni

On reforms and good governance, the states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have little to worry about in the current global power cycle, which is shaping an order definitely less Western-centred, and more Eastern-oriented, if compared with the 2010s. National economic goals, rather than foreign policy alliances, traditionally drive top-down reforms in GCC states, including  those with an impact on social and individual freedoms.

Oct 7, 2022

Boom and bust: Can Algeria break the cycles of its past?

By Andrew G. Farrand

In dire straits just a year ago, Algeria’s leaders show a new swagger today that might suggest the country has turned a corner.

Oct 7, 2022

Tunisia: The populist drift of Saied and the looming socioeconomic crisis

By Alessia Melcangi

Even before the conflict in Ukraine, the liberal state model looked much less attractive for the broader Middle East region than it had only a decade earlier, at the height of the Arab Spring.

Oct 7, 2022

Egypt’s “new” capital: Reshaping the future to erase the past

By Hafsa Halawa

In recent years, Egypt has fallen into resignation of its social, economic, and political trajectory.

Image: U.S Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with U.S partners in Gulf Cooperation Council for the Arab States (GCCSG) plus Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, and Yemen on Sept 22, 2022.