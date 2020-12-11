After the first official cases reported in Iran in late February 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has rapidly spread to all countries n the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, affecting all areas of life and becoming one of the most significant factors affecting regional developments. The outbreak, whose devastating effects cannot yet be fully appreciated, could not have come at a worse time, as many countries remain engulfed in vicious internal conflicts, or must cope with structural socioeconomic distress and popular dissent. In many respects, such a context and many of its problems resemble those that formed the backdrop of the Arab spring in 2011.

In a new report from the Rafik Hariri Center for the Middle East and the Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI), “The politics of pandemics: Evolving regime-opposition dynamics in the MENA region” a collection of authors analyze how governments have reacted to the pandemic reveals that autocrats, besides implementing emergency laws to effectively slow viral transmission, have been similarly worried about silencing those who exposed the impact that the pandemic is having on deep-seated issues affecting their own countries.

