What’s at stake for energy in the 2020 election: An update

Demonstrators raise their fists in the air near the White House, during a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, US, June 6, 2020 (REUTERS/Leah Millis)

In the seven months since the publication of the Atlantic Council’s issue brief, “Election 2020: What’s At Stake For Energy,” the social and political landscape of the United States can hardly have changed more dramatically. In January 2020, US unemployment stood at 3.6 percent, the White House was proudly touting 2.1-percent gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the previous quarter, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil prices were approximately $57/barrel, and few Americans had ever heard of a “coronavirus.” Fast forward to August 2020, and the unemployment rate has risen to above 11 percent, more than 160,000 Americans have perished from COVID-19, WTI has swung dramatically between $16 and $38/barrel since April, and the US GDP is expected to contract by a staggering 8 percent by year end.

Despite the seismic shifts in circumstances since the Atlantic Council’s original analysis was published, its central conclusion rings more true than ever: whoever is president in January 2021 must operate within an increasingly complex global context, with intensifying social unrest and anxieties at home. This hard reality will shape their approach to energy and climate, all but ensuring that volatility will endure. This issue brief updates the Atlantic Council’s January “Election 2020: What’s At Stake for Energy?” analysis and considers the new context surrounding a Trump re-election scenario and a Biden election, and the consequences for the energy sector.