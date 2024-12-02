Why NATO’s reaction force needs to be rapid to be relevant

Introduction

For years, NATO has fielded a NATO Response Force (NRF), spearheaded of late by a Very High Readiness Joint Task Force, or VJTF. The NRF rotates among nations, but regardless of which one holds the reins, it has never been felt to be up to the task of rapid deployment and employment in times of crisis. The current crisis in Ukraine, following Russia’s aggression in Georgia, the Donbas, and Crimea, underscores the importance of a credible NATO combat force that can move quickly to reassure allies and deter short-notice Russian offensive actions on NATO territory.

By definition, this force must be air transportable, able to arrive and commence operations within ten days, and thus not an armored or mechanized force arriving overland by rail and road. For decades, NATO fielded this capability in the form of the Allied Command Europe Mobile Force, or AMF. Deactivated a generation ago, the AMF featured many capabilities that are in high demand today. As the Russian Federation threatens to upset the balance of power in the European security space, the time is right to revive the AMF in a new form: the NATO Rapid Reaction Force, or NRRF.

As the Russian Federation threatens to upset the balance of power in the European security space, the time is right to revive the Allied Command Europe Mobile Force in a new form: the NATO Rapid Reaction Force, or NRRF.

The requirement

As the campaign in Ukraine degenerates into a frozen conflict, Russian imperialism and aggression will not recede. The Russian military will reconstitute to replace its losses and reequip its formations. In the near future, Russian forces could assemble a force to overrun one or more of the Baltic states—NATO’s most threatened territory—with as little as ten to fourteen days of strategic warning. At present, these nations are defended by only weak regular forces, supported by a NATO battalion battle group deployed in each as a tripwire force. Possessing no tanks or airpower and very limited artillery and air defense, the Baltic states would likely fall within a week—well before current NATO reaction forces could intervene. A highly mobile, genuinely high-readiness organization is needed to fill this capability gap: as one major study put it, “to blunt a Russian invasion and buy time for NATO to respond.”

A CAESAR self-propelled howitzer leaves a French Air Force aircraft at the Amari Air Base, Estonia, May 2, 2023. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

The AMF was in existence from 1960 to 2002, commanded by a major general and command staff with battalion battle groups from fourteen nations. All were air transportable, light infantry (usually parachute) units with organic “enablers” in the form of anti-tank, air defense, artillery, engineer, signal, logistics, chemical, and medical support attachments. Regularly exercised, though never tested in combat, the AMF was deployed to Albania in 1999 to provide humanitarian assistance to refugees from the Kosovo crisis. Conceptually, the AMF was intended to move rapidly to threatened areas to deter aggression through the presence of NATO soldiers from many nations, ensuring a collective response from across the Alliance should deterrence fail.

A reconstituted NATO Rapid Reaction Force would resemble the AMF in many respects. Many allies maintain high-quality, battalion-sized rapid reaction forces (usually parachute formations) which are capable of moving quickly anywhere within the NATO area of responsibility (AOR) by air. All can be readily task-organized with accompanying enablers that belong to their parent brigades. Already in existence, and fully equipped with high quality soldiers and leaders, these units require only an appropriate command structure, along with regular exercises. (For optimum effect, ammunition and critical supplies can be prepositioned in likely employment locations.) Like NATO’s Striking Force Atlantic (STRIKEFORNATO), the NRRF should report directly to Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR).The following hypothetical scenario illustrates how such an approach might work.

Scenario: Russia confronts NATO

The date is September 1, 2026. As the war in Ukraine subsided into an uneasy frozen conflict, the Russian leadership ordered the Western Military District to posture for military operations against Estonia, to be spearheaded by elements of the newly reconstituted 1st Guards Tank Army (1GTA). The objective was to gain control of eastern Estonia, home to an ethnically Russian population, and to split NATO if possible. To the oligarchs and autocrats in Moscow, it was thought unlikely that all thirty-two NATO members would vote to risk direct confrontation with a nuclear-armed Russian Federation over a small slice of NATO territory. The operation was intended to test this proposition.

Though mounted in strict secrecy, NATO intelligence services noted clear indicators, including the movement of units, massing of airlift and rail assets, logistics preparations, increased signal traffic, and stepped-up disinformation. What was needed was a credible force, drawn from across the Alliance, which could move quickly to deter aggression and, if necessary, conduct kinetic operations to bolster local host nation forces until follow-on forces could arrive. With Russian aggression assessed as imminent within ten to fourteen days, the North Atlantic Council directed that the NRRF be activated and deployed to Estonia: operating under crisis management procedures, NATO’s primary political decision-making body issued the following political guidance through the Military Committee to SACEUR: Your mission is to deploy military forces as soon as possible to Estonia to support host nation forces in securing their territorial integrity. Lethal force is authorized if necessary to defend NATO forces or host nation territory and noncombatants.



SACEUR and supporting planners quickly turned to the newly established NRRF, formed from the community of rapid reaction formations found throughout NATO. Supported by US and European airlift, the NRRF formed up “on the fly.” Ten days after the “execute” order, a potent force had assembled on the eastern outskirts of Tallinn, including US, French, British, German, Italian, Belgian, Spanish, Dutch, and Polish parachute infantry battalion battle groups, each with their own artillery battery and anti-tank, engineer, air defense, signal, and logistics subunits. These were accompanied by brigade-level headquarters from the US, UK, and Poland, and commanded by a division-level “assault command post” from Germany’s Division Schnelle Kräfte (Rapid Forces Division), dual-hatted as NRRF commander and staff. Attack helicopters and a Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) battery from US Army Europe were also sent. Aircraft from across NATO provided fighter and airlift support from bases outside Estonia.

The particular mix of forces sent to Estonia was intended to convey a clear signal to Russian decision-makers. On the one hand, the force represented NATO’s strongest members and some of the best combat troops available, reinforcing NATO messaging that the Alliance meant business and would fight to defend a member state. On the other, the NRRF posed no offensive threat, reassuring Russian leaders that cross-border operations were unlikely.

A US armored vehicle patrols at sunset, acting as the opposition force for exercise Paladin Strike at Ādaži military base in Latvia. NATO.int

At the outset, the ability of Estonia’s small defense forces to respond to Russian incursions was limited. For several days, Russian plainclothes paramilitaries and intelligence officers were able to organize and move into ethnically Russian enclaves in the eastern part of the country. At the same time, the international media reported violent demonstrations by ethnic Russians living in the capital and in Narva, apparently orchestrated by the Russian government, demanding reintegration with the Russian Federation. Just inside Russian territory, an ominous buildup of armored and mechanized forces, combat aircraft, artillery, and logistics dumps could be seen, clearly meant to deter a NATO response. Estonian officials moved quickly to mobilize the Kaitseliit, the reserve army (as did Latvia and Lithuania with theirs), but that would take time and could not in any case cope with the threat. Meanwhile, NATO moved to fill the void.

The Alliance had weathered the first and most dangerous challenge, the political decision to respond with force to the Russian threat. The introduction of strong forces from across NATO into Estonia meant that reestablishing stability and host-nation control in eastern Estonia was now likely—if NATO held firm. But it also constituted another critical decision point for Russia. As the NRRF arrived, with the VJTF to follow, it became clear that Russian paramilitaries and special forces would not be enough to destabilize the Estonian government. Would Moscow escalate by introducing regular forces as it had done in Georgia, Crimea, and eastern Ukraine? Such forces could be clearly seen, massing in the Leningrad Military District close to the Estonian border. If these forces were used, the crisis might rise to a full-blown war, even raising the specter of nuclear weapons.

Even as rapid reaction forces moved into Estonia, NATO planners wrestled with the next steps. Potential Russian naval operations in the Gulf of Finland and air defense over Estonia and the Baltic region demanded appropriate measures. No one wanted a major military confrontation with Russia. Yet prudence dictated a measured response that addressed all dimensions of the unfolding crisis.

British soldiers serving as part of NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) deployment in Tapa, Estonia, March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

By mid-September, the NRRF was firmly established on the ground as a division-sized joint task force, headquartered in Rakvere (25 kilometers to the east of Tallinn), with one US-led brigade in Jõhvi controlling the road and rail nexus west of Narva; one Polish-led brigade in Võru, to forestall any Russian incursion south of Lake Peipus; and the UK-led brigade centrally positioned in Tartu and able to respond in either direction. The Estonian 1st Mechanized Brigade, an active-duty formation, dug in as the NATO reserve at Tapa, screening the capital of Tallinn, along with the UK-led eFP battle group. The 2nd Infantry Brigade (a reserve group) continued to mobilize with a mission to defend the capital itself. NATO fighter aircraft stepped up air patrols over the Baltic Sea and the Baltic republics’ combined airspace, while a strong NATO naval task force moved into the Baltic Sea, positioned to mask Russia’s Baltic Fleet in its anchorage at Kaliningrad. At D+10, the commander and forward elements of NATO’s Allied Rapid Reaction Corps arrived to provide command and control for the NRRF and follow-on forces.

At this point the Russian leadership blinked. With five NATO brigades now on the ground, with strong air support, the chances of a successful coup de main by Russian forces evaporated. NATO intelligence services reported the return to barracks of mobilized forces, accompanied by Russian accounts of a successful “snap” exercise. By year’s end the NRRF had redeployed to its home stations as the crisis abated.

Assessment

A NATO Rapid Reaction Force as described above would offset many of the problems associated with the VJTF and NRF, which are much slower to respond. Entirely air transportable, its prospective units are already in existence, highly trained and ready, composed of high-quality soldiers, and able to deploy at battalion-level on very short notice. Composed of units from NATO’s strongest members, its deterrent value is clear. Though light infantry, this composite force would pack a substantial anti-armor punch, as well as organic artillery, logistic, and engineering support. Thoroughly equipped with effective anti-tank and man-portable air defense weapons, and supported by strong NATO air forces, the NRRF along with in-place forces could successfully defend against 1GTA’s first echelon forces, buying time and attriting Russian forces as the VJTF (or the ARF, which will replace it) mobilizes and deploys. Little or no start-up costs are needed, as these units are fully manned and equipped. An added benefit is that NATO airborne forces are among the most interoperable in the Alliance, as they conduct frequent exchanges and are organized and equipped along similar lines. As with the AMF in former times, semiannual command post exercises and annual participation in larger-scale NATO field exercises can keep such an NRRF honed and ready.

Today, NATO faces a challenging and dangerous adversary and deterrence is more than ever at a premium. The ability to move quickly and in strength—significantly faster than current reaction forces—is clearly needed and provides strategic options that NATO now lacks. Fortunately, the resources are already in place to form a Rapid Reaction Force to address this capability gap. Now is the time to act—before the next crisis confronts the Alliance.

About the author

Related content

The Transatlantic Security Initiative, in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes and influences the debate on the greatest security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance and its key partners. Learn more

Image: Polish and German paratroopers shake hands before taking part in a joint drop over Poland. NATO photo