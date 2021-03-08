Agachi and Swyden in Just Security: Taking Gender Into Account to Better Confront New Security Threats

Related content from the author
Wed, Oct 14, 2020
Build resilience for an era of shocks
NATO needs a fourth core task to protect allied populations from nontraditional threats like COVID and climate change.
NATO 20/2020 by
Tue, Sep 11, 2018
Defining Russian election interference: An analysis of select 2014 to 2018 cyber enabled incidents
Of all the political ideas to defend themselves before the court of human history, few have proven as potent and as compelling as that of electoral democracy. Yet in recent years, electoral democracy has once more come under challenge, facing off against popular discontent, revisionist governments, and—most significantly—the rise of new media and digital technologies. […]
Issue Brief by
Wed, Jun 13, 2018
State Department Reports Prioritize Working with Allies to Address Cyber Threats
The United States should strengthen cooperation with its allies and partners while recognizing that cybersecurity is inextricably linked to tackling shared threats, according to recommendations made in two recent State Department reports. The reports, published by the State Department on May 31, come in response to US President Donald J. Trump’s May 2017 Executive Order […]
New Atlanticist by