On July 21, Scowcroft Strategy Initiative nonresident senior fellow Alexander Alden commented in Adnkronos on the resignation of Italian prime minister Mario Draghi, noting that Draghi had reinforced Western Europe’s commitment to resisting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
What will happen without Draghi’s steady hand in the triumvirate with Scholz and Macron? If it hadn’t been for Draghi in Kiev, an extraordinary event in itself since the French and Germans don’t usually call Italians for important issues, I would have had more worries about the meeting with Zelensky.