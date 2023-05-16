On May 3, in Formiche, Scowcroft Strategy Initiative nonresident senior fellow Alexander Alden’s commented on Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s visit to Rome, emphasizing the expectation that Italy will rescind its participation in the PRC’s Belt and Road Initiative.
Everyone in Washington is well aware that Italy is the only G7 country to have signed the memorandum of understanding on the Silk Road. There is strong expectation in the United States that the executive chaired by Giorgia Meloni, with the Euro-Atlantic convictions she has demonstrated in the past months, will exit the memorandum signed by the Conte government in 2019.