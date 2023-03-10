On March 8, Scowcroft Strategy Initiative nonresident senior fellow Alexander Alden penned articles for The National Interest and Italian publication Formiche on the rising global popularity of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Alden cites how her popularity dwarfs that of other G7 leaders, and explores how she remains so popular amongst her constituents.
Today, Meloni is not only the most popular leader in the G7; her youth, talent, and popularity suggest her stature on the international scene will continue to grow for years to come, which is something that cannot be said with confidence of her colleagues.