On November 4, Director and Senior Fellow of the Scowcroft Strategy Initiative Dr. Andrew Michta published an article or RealClearDefense on the lessons learned from the war in Ukraine and how Pentagon planners and defense contractors should re-strategize its approach to weapons and munitions procurement. He pointed out that the most sophisticated long-range precision fire or AI assisted systems will not decide the battle when Vilnius is just under twenty miles from the border of Belarus. The United States and NATO allies must design and manufacture weapons that it can deploy in large numbers and munitions that will be available in large quantities in the event of war, similar to the Replicator initiative to field thousands of low-cost attritable autonomous systems across warfighting domains.

