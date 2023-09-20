On September 11, Fast Company published a story about Transatlantic Security Initiative’s nonresident senior fellow Anna Makanju and her efforts as vice president of global affairs for OpenAI. The article explores how Makanju has advocated for the benefits of generative AI and possible applications for public policy, while partnering with government institutions to alleviate potential risks.

The Transatlantic Security Initiative, in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes and influences the debate on the greatest security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance and its key partners. Explore more