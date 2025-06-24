Anna Wieslander on Swedish Radio, Studio Ett

On Tuesday, 24 June, Anna Wieslander, Director for Northern Europe was interviewed by Swedish Radio, Studio Ett, to discuss the priority topics of the NATO summit in The Hague, and address concerns about a potential U.S. drawdown of its military presence in Europe.

“Europe must prepare to take on a significantly larger share of the heavy burden when it comes to defense than we have in the past. (…) Right now, this is causing a great deal of concern, without us really knowing what it will entail. Will it only involve the 20,000 additional troops that Biden deployed in 2022 after Russia attacked Ukraine? Or is it about something entirely different, something much larger in scope? Is it just a matter of troop relocation, or is the U.S. fundamentally shifting its defense posture altogether? Does it also concern those larger, costly capabilities that Europe entirely lacks but would need in order to face a major armed attack—such as command functions, satellites, surveillance, intelligence, and missile defense? It’s a long list of logistics included”, Wieslander says,

