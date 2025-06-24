Anna Wieslander on Swedish Radio, Studio Ett

On Tuesday, 24 June, Anna Wieslander, Director for Northern Europe was interviewed by Swedish Radio, Studio Ett, to discuss the priority topics of the NATO summit in The Hague, and address concerns about a potential U.S. drawdown of its military presence in Europe.
“Europe must prepare to take on a significantly larger share of the heavy burden when it comes to defense than we have in the past. (…) Right now, this is causing a great deal of concern, without us really knowing what it will entail. Will it only involve the 20,000 additional troops that Biden deployed in 2022 after Russia attacked Ukraine? Or is it about something entirely different, something much larger in scope? Is it just a matter of troop relocation, or is the U.S. fundamentally shifting its defense posture altogether? Does it also concern those larger, costly capabilities that Europe entirely lacks but would need in order to face a major armed attack—such as command functions, satellites, surveillance, intelligence, and missile defense? It’s a long list of logistics included”, Wieslander says,
Further reading
Wed, Apr 26, 2023
A glimpse of Sweden in NATO: Gotland could be a game-changer for Baltic defense
New Atlanticist By
Sweden's largest military exercise in twenty-five years highlights the strategically important island of Gotland in defending NATO allies.
Tue, Nov 5, 2024
How Sweden and Finland’s membership in NATO affects the High North
Issue Brief By Anna Wieslander
This issue brief explores the impact of Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership on the High North. Having Sweden and Finland in NATO strengthens the influence of the Alliance in the High North, as it responds to Russia's military buildup and China's regional interests. Deterring aggression while maintaining Arctic stability amidst rising geopolitical tensions will require new defense priorities and enhanced Nordic collaboration.
Fri, Jan 6, 2023
How allied Sweden and Finland can secure Northern Europe
Issue Brief By
NATO is approaching its ninth round of enlargement. The accession of Sweden and Finland—two solid democracies and defenders of the international-rules based order—into the Alliance will strengthen the core of the transatlantic community.