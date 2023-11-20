Hide
ORIGINAL SOURCE

A New Atlanticist article on the PRC’s non-lethal aid to Russia by IPSI’s Markus Garlauskas and Emma Verges and GEC’s Joseph Webster was cited ten times in the 2023 Report to Congress of the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission. 

Staff

Markus Garlauskas

Director

Indo-Pacific Security Initiative Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Crisis Management Indo-Pacific

Staff

Joseph Webster

Senior Fellow

Global Energy Center

Central Asia China

Staff

Emma C. Verges

Program Assistant

Indo-Pacific Security Initiative Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

China Chinese

Related Experts: Markus Garlauskas, Joseph Webster, and Emma C. Verges

China Conflict Defense Industry Defense Technologies Indo-Pacific Russia Security & Defense Security Partnerships Trade