A New Atlanticist article on the PRC’s non-lethal aid to Russia by IPSI’s Markus Garlauskas and Emma Verges and GEC’s Joseph Webster was cited ten times in the 2023 Report to Congress of the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission.
November 20, 2023
