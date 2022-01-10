On January 10, Ashford and Matthew Kroenig’s “It’s Debatable” column was featured in Politico’s Global Insider newsletter.

“Kazakhstan’s main military relationship is with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which replaced the Warsaw Pact for Russia and some Central Asian states. Tokayev has appealed for the CSTO to intervene in the ongoing unrest, and small numbers of Russian forces are already deploying in the country to suppress protests. This is not a situation where the United States is likely to play any major role”

