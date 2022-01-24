On January 24, Emma Ashford participated in a Responsible Statecraft symposium on what a US intervention in Ukraine would look like, warning that the Biden administration should be cautious about an overly militarized approach to the problem that could escalate into more direct conflict.

“The United States isn’t going to get directly involved in defending Ukraine from a potential Russian invasion; there will be no troops on the ground, and no direct U.S. military support. But there are a variety of other proposals out there that would dial up lethal arms sales to Ukraine, initiate large-scale NATO exercises elsewhere in Europe, or even help to shelter Ukrainian military assets from Russian attack,” writes Ashford.

More about our expert

Related Experts: Emma Ashford