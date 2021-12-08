On December 8, Ashford was quoted in the New Republic on the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

“According to Emma Ashford, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, the Ukrainian government has also accelerated the trend of pulling the country away from Russia both linguistically and culturally. “Ukraine is the seat of the Russian civilization,” says Ashford, and she notes that recently Putin referred to the two countries as representing “one people.” For Russians, says Ashford, “losing Ukraine to the West would be painful” for cultural as much as national security reasons.”

More about our expert

Related Experts: Emma Ashford