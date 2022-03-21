On February 21, Ashford featured on the War on the Rocks Warcast, discussing the Russian recognition of the independence of breakaway territories of Eastern Ukraine.

“I spoke with Dr. Emma Ashford to discuss the current military situation on Ukraine’s borders, trans-Atlantic diplomacy, and the implications of additional sanctions on the Russian economy. Emma is a resident senior fellow with the New American Engagement Initiative at the Atlantic Council and a nonresident fellow at the Modern War Institute at West Point. She is an expert in U.S. grand strategy and the author of the book, Oil, the State, and War: The Foreign Policies of Petrostates.”

