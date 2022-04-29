On April 29, Emma Ashford appeared in the American Prestige podcast to discuss the Blob (Washington DC’s foreign policy establishment), the war in Ukraine, and the future of liberal internationalism.

“(The war in Ukraine) came as a real shock to many inside DC who were pivoting towards China. It’s my understanding that some of the key national security documents like the National Defense Strategy basically had to be rewritten to accommodate the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The notion that America might have to start paying attention to Europe again came as a surprise to a lot of folks. But that doesn’t necessarily man that the US is actually going to go back into Europe. There’s still a lot of pressure on the China front.”

