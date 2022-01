On January 9, Emma Ashford was interviewed by NPR Morning Edition on the Russian intervention in Kazakhstan.

“Even if we wanted to intervene, even if there was a clear side upon which we thought we could intervene – which I don’t think there is – we just don’t have that much leverage in Kazakhstan. We have limited ties in the country, and they’re almost all commercial in the energy sector.”

