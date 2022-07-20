Atlantic Council delegation featured by news outlets in Japan, China, and Taiwan

Hide
On July 19, the Atlantic Council delegation in Taiwan was featured by news outlets across Japan, China, and Taiwan, including Kyodo News, South China Morning Post, Taiwan News, Taipei Times, and Focus Taiwan. Articles highlight the delegation’s meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen, in which the delegation leader and former US Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper, described China as the current greatest challenge facing the world’s democracies and stated that the ‘one China’ policy is insufficient. Secretary Esper advises that the United States move away from strategic ambiguity towards Taiwan, while Taiwan develops its defense forces.

