Atlantic Council delegation arrives in Taiwan

On July 18, Taiwan Today and Taiwan News featured Atlantic Council delegates Mark Esper, former US Secretary of Defense, Stefano Stefanini, former Permanent Representative of Italy to NATO, and Barry Pavel, Senior Vice President and Director of the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), who regard Secretary Esper as a loyal friend to Taiwan, welcomed the delegation on Monday. This week, the delegation will meet with senior government officials, think tanks, and business representatives to discuss Indo-Pacific security and Taiwan’s relations with the United States and Europe.

