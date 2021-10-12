On October 11, War on the Rocks published an article titled “Wanna fight? Pushing partners aside in Afghanistan” co-authored by Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Kyle Atwell. In the article, Atwell argues that US troops in Afghanistan exhibited a clear preference for unilateral combat operations at the expense of building Afghan capability.
“…small and tailored units of advisors with substantive enabling packages should support partner forces without crowding them out from ownership of security operations.”
Forward Defense shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.