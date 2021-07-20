Home Issues Regions Search Menu
+
Hide
ORIGINAL SOURCE

Related content from the author

Binnendijk in Notes from Poland: Purchase of US Abrams tanks strengthens Poland and NATO against Russia

Mon, Mar 22, 2021

The China plan: A transatlantic blueprint for strategic competition

China presents the United States and its partners with the most serious set of challenges they have faced since the Cold War. To manage this challenge, transatlantic nations need a blueprint to build a common approach.

In-Depth Research & Reports by Hans Binnendijk, Sarah Kirchberger, James Danoy, Franklin D. Kramer, Connor McPartland, Christopher Skaluba, Clementine G. Starling, Didi Kirsten Tatlow

China Europe & Eurasia
Binnendijk in Notes from Poland: Purchase of US Abrams tanks strengthens Poland and NATO against Russia

Wed, Oct 14, 2020

NATO 20/2020: Twenty bold ideas to reimagine the Alliance after the 2020 US election

More than two decades after NATO’s inspired decision to invite former adversaries to join its ranks, the Alliance is in need of equally captivating ideas.

Binnendijk in Notes from Poland: Purchase of US Abrams tanks strengthens Poland and NATO against Russia

Mon, Apr 19, 2021

Binnendijk, Kirchberger, Kramer, and Skaluba on DEFAERO Report Podcast: The need for a transatlantic China Plan

China Plan authors Hans Binnendijk, Sarah Kirchberger, Franklin D. Kramer, and Chris Skaluba joined DEFAERO Report Founder and Editor Vago Muradian to discuss the China Plan’s key analysis and findings.

In the News by Hans Binnendijk, Sarah Kirchberger, Franklin D. Kramer, Christopher Skaluba

China Europe & Eurasia

Hans Binnendijk

Distinguished Fellow

Defense Policy Europe & Eurasia

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Transatlantic Security Initiative