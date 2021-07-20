Binnendijk in Notes from Poland: Purchase of US Abrams tanks strengthens Poland and NATO against Russia

Related content from the author
Mon, Mar 22, 2021
The China plan: A transatlantic blueprint for strategic competition
China presents the United States and its partners with the most serious set of challenges they have faced since the Cold War. To manage this challenge, transatlantic nations need a blueprint to build a common approach.
Wed, Oct 14, 2020
NATO 20/2020: Twenty bold ideas to reimagine the Alliance after the 2020 US election
More than two decades after NATO’s inspired decision to invite former adversaries to join its ranks, the Alliance is in need of equally captivating ideas.
Mon, Apr 19, 2021
Binnendijk, Kirchberger, Kramer, and Skaluba on DEFAERO Report Podcast: The need for a transatlantic China Plan
China Plan authors Hans Binnendijk, Sarah Kirchberger, Franklin D. Kramer, and Chris Skaluba joined DEFAERO Report Founder and Editor Vago Muradian to discuss the China Plan’s key analysis and findings.
In the News by Hans Binnendijk, Sarah Kirchberger, Franklin D. Kramer, Christopher Skaluba