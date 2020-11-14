On November 14, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow Max Brooks was featured in a panel on Real Time with Bill Maher where he discussed the importance of governance in addressing public discontent in the United States.
If you look at the US military’s counterinsurgency manual … it’s just a handbook for good governance.
